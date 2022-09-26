Governor Cooper Honors UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team, the 2022 NCAA National Champions

NORTH CAROLINA, September 26 - Raleigh

Sep 26, 2022

Today, Governor Roy Cooper honored the University of North Carolina Women’s Lacrosse Team on winning the 2022 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse National Championship.

“This Tar Heel team showed an amazing never say die determination in their run to the NCAA National Women’s Lacrosse Championship,” said Governor Cooper. “Coach Levy and her team deserve high praise and I’m proud to give them this special recognition today.”

“Our women’s lacrosse team has achieved incredible victories and cemented their legacy in Carolina athletics,” said UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz. “We are grateful to the governor for this honor and I want to congratulate Coach Jenny Levy and the entire team on an amazing season.”

“What an honor it is to be able to visit the Governor’s mansion to celebrate our team’s remarkable 2022 season,” said UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team Head Coach Jenny Levy.

“Playing for North Carolina is a privilege our student-athletes do not take for granted, and we’re so proud of their accomplishments on the field, in the classroom and their contributions to our community. We’re extremely grateful to Governor Roy Cooper and his staff for making this such a special, memorable occasion for us.”

At the event, the Governor signed a proclamation proclaiming September 26 as a day in recognition of the 2022 UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team. Event attendees included the UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team Head Coach Jenny Levy, UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham and middle school and high school lacrosse teams from across the state.

The UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team finished the season undefeated with a winning record of 22-0, making them the first undefeated national champion since 2017 and setting a school record for wins. This is the team’s third national title in program history, including wins in 2013 and 2016. UNC Women’s Lacrosse Head Coach Jenny Levy has been the head coach since the team’s inception in 1994.

Read the Proclamation.

