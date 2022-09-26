Lin Shlonsky brings Hypnotherapy and Meditation to Lake Norman
Lin Shlonsky introduces Hypnotherapy and Meditation again to Lake Norman in North Carolina to help the community alleviate stress and anxiety.HUNTERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LKN Hypnotherapy utilizes guided meditation to accomplish deep self-knowledge and healing. With guided meditation, one can identify and break through self-imposed barriers, remove perceived limitations, expand personal energy, and achieve life's dreams.
In addition, Lin Shlonsky is now a master trainer hypnotherapist and is planning to start courses to certify new students via the International Association of Counselors and Therapists.
At the Lake Norman location, a trained hypnotherapist provides multiple therapy modalities to heal the mind and soul, providing a safe place and calm environment. Lin can help with hypnotherapy if you have tried everything else with no results, or if you are currently in therapy and need a deeper subconscious work. Hypnotherapy can be a missing link to your success.
Hypnotherapist, Lin Shlonsky has helped many people heal childhood or adulthood trauma, build self-esteem and lead fulfilling lives. High self-esteem can bring on positive demeanor, and higher motivation. Lin helped her clients get out of abusive relationships that were causing stress and affecting their mental health. During past life spiritual regression Lin’s clients explore their spiritual beliefs, reconnect with their higher selves and find new meaning to their lives. Lin’s mission is to help her clients get a better understanding of who they are and allow them to become their best selves.
Lin Shlonsky stated, "I'm beyond grateful to call myself a hypnotherapist, and I'm even more grateful for the opportunity that enables me to help others break through their barriers to achieve the inner peace they deserve,"
Memory retrieval hypnotherapy regards uncovering hidden memories that are out of reach from ordinary waking consciousness. The stress of forgetting something can push that memory even further. A trained memory retrieval hypnotherapist can help in unlocking those memories. Hypnotherapy can also improve performance and make a person improve body image to feel whole.
Resolving relationship conflicts can be a difficult task for some people. Hypnotherapy can help individuals to get out of toxic relationships. It provides a person with a different perception of the situation, and helps determine the best outcome of the dispute. The healing process can be complicated, and LKN Bach Flower therapy is in Lin’s tool box, to provide an additional support to gently heal emotions that are out of balance.
The welcoming message of LKN hypnotherapy is - “Step into soul transformation with hypnotherapy and meditation.”
About Lin Shlonsky(LKN hypnotherapy)
Lin Shlonsky, Master Trainer and IACT Certified Hypnotherapist, follows the code of Ethics and treats clients with no judgment but respect.
Hypnotherapy can help make a lasting positive change, allowing everyone to live a satisfying life while reaching their full human potential. Lin established the practice in 2009 in New York, and since then, Lin has helped hundreds of people achieve balance in life.
Lin Shlonsky
Hypnotherapy and Meditation
+1 704-594-5557
info@hypnotherapyandmeditation.net
