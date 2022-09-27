Gold-Winning Projects Showcased at 2022 CARE Awards
Victoria Residential Builders Association announces winners of 2022 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island
Congratulations to all of the Gold CARE Award winners and finalists for their outstanding projects.”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Victoria Residential Builders Association announced the Gold winners at the 2022 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island held Friday, September 23rd at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.
More than 40 awards were presented at the 31st annual event attended by 200 builders, designers, trades and suppliers - Canada’s leaders in west coast, home design and construction.
“Congratulations to all of the Gold CARE Award winners and finalists for their outstanding projects,” says Norm Verbrugge, Chair of the 2022 CARE Awards. “A special thank-you to our sponsors, including Al Ferraby, CFAX/CTV Vancouver Island for always making the CARE Awards a wonderful evening.”
Project of the Year – Single Family and the popular People’s Choice Award went to Christopher Developments for Lands End Muse. Project of the Year – Multi-Family was awarded to Concert Properties for Capital Park Residences.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Andrew Tidman, Tidman Construction for professionalism and leadership in the home building industry. The Building Better Futures Community Award went to Habitat for Humanity - Victoria for their program of affordable home ownership for lower-income families. Bill Wansbrough Memorial Awards were presented to White Wolf Homes and to EnViroTec General Contracting Ltd for leadership in charitable giving.
BC Housing won awards Environmental Achievement and Excellence in Creating Housing Affordability. The Heritage Award for preserving architecture was presented to Zebra Group. Made to Last Custom Homes won Green Builder of the Year – Small Volume and Green Builder of the Year – Large Volume was won by Abstract Developments.
“The CARE Awards highlight Canada’s finest West Coast homes, the skilled people behind them, and their contributions to the industry and our community,” says Casey Edge, Executive Director of the Victoria Residential Builders Association.
Photos of the winners and finalists will be posted at careawards.ca and a full-colour magazine distributed in the Times Colonist on Saturday, November 5th. VRBA appreciates the support and generosity of the 2022 CARE Awards sponsors:
Gold: BC Housing; BCCA Employee Benefit Trust; Built Green; FortisBC; Hourigan’s Flooring; McLaren Properties Ltd; Slegg Building Materials; Travelers Insurance Company of Canada; Victoria Real Estate Board
Silver: Coast Capital Savings; Trail Appliances
Bronze: Mike Geric Construction; National Home Warranty
Media: CFAX/CTV; Times Colonist
For more information, visit vrba.ca or contact admin@vrba.ca
