ATG-Bio Agro Lands Contract to Provide 30,000Tons of Corn to SGMP Subsidiary of SOMDIAA by2025 La version Français suit

John Akhile Sr, President and CEO, African Trade Group
ATG-BIO AGRO LANDS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE 30,000 TONS OF CORN TO SGMP SUBSIDIARY OF SOMDIAA BY 2025
John Akhile Sr, president and CEO of African Trade Group, LLC, announced that ATG-Bio Agro, a joint venture between African Trade Group of Durham, NC and the Republic of Congo and Bio Agro-Business SAS (BAB) of the Republic of Congo, has been contracted to supply 30,000 tons of corn over the next three years to SGMP, a subsidiary of SOMDIAA Group in the Republic of Congo. Under the recent agreement, which has been in development for three years, ATG-Bio Agro will sell 5,000 tons of shucked, raw corn (14% moisture) to SGMP in 2023, 10,000 tons in 2024, and 15,000 tons in 2025. The corn will be grown in Makabana in the Republic of Congo on 4,981 hectares of Bio Agro land, under contract by ATG. There are an additional 2,000 hectares available to ATG under the agreement. Planting will begin in 2023.
“This is a really good start for African Trade Group in the marketplace on the continent,” said Akhile. “This opportunity will give us a chance to showcase American farming expertise. ATG will bring the equipment, technology, and know-how to farm this large parcel of land. We don’t need that much land to produce this amount of corn, so we’re going to grow other commodities for domestic consumption and potentially for export as well. This contract is important because it will provide African-grown products to African communities.” Akhile added, “SGMP has been importing corn, which will be partially offset by the corn supplied by ATG-Bio Agro, going forward. This is a big deal for SGMP and the country. And hopefully, if we do a good enough job, they will not need to import at all. We are delighted to provide materials to a company like SGMP that has the vision of supporting African agri-business and providing essential life commodities and good jobs to African people. We look forward to a long-lasting and mutually fruitful relationship.”
SGMP will use the raw corn to mill flour. SOMDIAA, a 558-million euro privately held company with nearly 10,000 employees, markets agro-food commodities, including a large selection of flours and bakery products, exclusively in Africa among seven territories. Operated by SGMP, the Congo mill is one of eight mills SOMDIAA oversees.
African Trade Group is an African-centric company focused on African trade. Akhile, the author of two books on international trade — “Compensatory Trade Strategy” and “Unleashed: A New Paradigm of African Trade with the World,” is a compensatory trade expert. He structures and manages countertrade arrangements involving multiple countries for public and private sectors.
Established in 2018 and headquartered in Kinshasa, Congo, Bio Agro-Business specializes in agro-industrial exploitation, the supervision of producers in rural areas, and technical, entrepreneurial agricultural training.
For more information about African Trade Group, visit www.africantradegroup.net. For more information about Bio Agro-Business, visit https://www.bab-rdc.com.
Contact Presse:
ATG-BIO AGRO CONTRAT DE TERRAINS A FOURNIR 30,000 TONNES DE MAÏS À SGMP FILIALE DE SOMDIAA D'ICI 2025
John Akhile Sr, président et chef de la direction d'African. Trade Group, LLC, a annoncé qu'ATG-Bio Agro, une coentreprise entre African. Trade Group de Durham, Caroline du Nord et la République du Congo et Bio Agro-Business SAS (BAB) de la République du Congo, a été engagé pour fournir 30 000 tonnes de maïs au cours des trois prochaines années à SGMP, une filiale du groupe SOMDIAA en République du Congo. Dans le cadre du récent accord, en développement depuis trois ans, ATG-Bio Agro vendra 5 000 tonnes de maïs brut décortiqué (14 % d'humidité) à SGMP en 2023, 10 000 tonnes en 2024 et 15 000 tonnes en 2025. Le maïs sera cultivé à Makabana en République du Congo sur 4 981 hectares de terres Bio Agro, sous contrat avec ATG. Il y a 2 000 hectares supplémentaires disponibles pour ATG dans le cadre de l'accord. La plantation commencera en 2023.
"C'est un très bon début pour African. Trade Group sur le marché du continent", a déclaré Akhile.
« Cette opportunité nous donnera l'occasion de mettre en valeur le savoir-faire agricole américain. ATG apportera l'équipement, la technologie et le savoir-faire pour cultiver cette grande parcelle de terre. Nous n'avons pas besoin d'autant de terres pour produire cette quantité de maïs, nous allons donc cultiver d'autres produits de base pour la consommation intérieure et potentiellement pour l'exportation également. Ce contrat est important car il fournira des produits cultivés en Afrique aux communautés africaines. Akhil ajouté, « SGMP importe du maïs, qui sera partiellement compensé par le maïs fourni par ATG-Bio Agro, à l'avenir. C'est un gros problème pour SGMP et le pays. Et avec un peu de chance, si nous faisons du bon travail, ils n'auront pas du tout besoin d'importer. Nous sommes ravis de fournir des matériaux à une entreprise comme SGMP qui a pour vision de soutenir l'agro-industrie africaine et de fournir des produits de base essentiels et de bons emplois aux Africains. Nous attendons avec impatience une relation durable et mutuellement fructueuse.
SGMP utilisera le maïs brut pour moudre la farine. SOMDIAA, société privée de 558 millions d'euros avec près de 10 000 salariés, commercialise des matières premières agro-alimentaires, dont une large gamme de farines et de produits de boulangerie, exclusivement en Afrique sur sept territoires. Exploitée par SGMP, l'usine du Congo est l'une des huit usines supervisées par SOMDIAA.
African. Trade Group est une entreprise centrée sur l'Afrique et axée sur le commerce africain. Akhile, auteur de deux livres sur le commerce international - "Compensa tory Trade Stratégie" et " Déchaîné : A New Paradigme of African. Trade witz the World", est un expert en commerce compensatoire. Il structure et gère les accords d'échanges compensés impliquant plusieurs pays pour les secteurs public et privé.
Créée en 2018 et basée à Kinshasa au Congo, Bio Agro-Business est spécialisé dans l'exploitation agro-industrielle, l'encadrement des producteurs en milieu rural et la formation technique et entrepreneuriale agricole.
Pour plus d'informations sur African. Trade Group, visitez www.africantradegroup.net. Pour plus d'informations sur Bio Agro-Business, visitez https://www.bab-rdc.com.
