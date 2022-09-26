Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Grand Opening of DC’s First Lidl Food Market

(Washington, DC) – On Tuesday, September 27 at 4 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join District officials, business leaders, and community members at Skyland Town Center to celebrate the grand opening of Lidl’s first grocery store in Washington, DC and the first full-service grocery store to open in East of the River in more than a decade.

Lidl at Skyland is bringing 45 jobs to DC; the jobs pay above minimum wage and offer benefits, and 90% of employees are residents of Wards 7 and 8.

When:

Tuesday, September 27 at 4 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Vincent Gray, Councilmember, Ward 7

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Daniel Goodman, Director of Real Estate, Lidl

Carrie Thornhill, Chairperson, Washington East Foundation

Henry Fonvielle, President, Rappaport

Tiffany Brown, ANC Chair7B

Where:

Lidl at Skyland

2224 Town Center Drive SE

*Closest Bus Routes: 32, 92, A32, W2, W3, and W6*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Good Hope & Naylor Road SE*

All reporters and other media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).

