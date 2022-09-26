Maptitude Online SaaS Released for Sales and Marketing Business Development

NEWTON, MA (USA) - Maptitude Online mapping software, a major product suite addition to the Maptitude line of popular Geographic Information System (GIS) applications, is available now.

Maptitude Online is a software-as-a-service (SaaS). It is both a "sharing add-in" to desktop Maptitude and a stand-alone online GIS application. This SaaS brings the benefits of the intuitive and powerful analytics of the desktop product to coworkers, stakeholders, and the public. Maptitude Online is useful for:

Desktop Maptitude users that want to share their maps, reports, routes, and territories

Anyone who:

needs an online batch geocoder

wants to do buffer/radii analysis

wants to visualize their data on a map

wants to find the demographics around locations as a PDF report

wants to find the central point for their locations

wants to find the service area and demographics around their locations

Whether you are sharing your routes or fleet models to your sales reps and drivers, or displaying revenue and sales numbers by territory for management, Maptitude Online has the tools to perform these tasks efficiently and cost-effectively. You can map your data for the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and Europe.

Maptitude provides a comprehensive solution for sales and marketing business development analysts in sectors ranging from healthcare, franchising, communications, logistics, retail, real estate, banking, consulting, and many more.





About Caliper

Caliper Corporation develops state-of-the-art Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software. With a focus on usability, Maptitude is designed to be a cost-effective, professional mapping software product. Maptitude enables organizations to leverage their location-based data to improve decision making and planning, while minimizing expenditure through competitively priced solutions.

Caliper is a privately held corporation and is a leading developer of mapping, redistricting, transportation, and GIS software.