Dynamic Neural Retraining System Offers Drug-Free Solution for Patients With Long COVID & Other Health Conditions

Updated neural rehabilitation program based on the science of neuroplasticity addresses difficult-to-treat symptoms associated with limbic system impairment

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dynamic Neural Retraining System™ (DNRS), a leader in neural rehabilitation, today announced the launch of DNRS 2.0, a drug-free, self-directed method for helping patients manage a growing list of chronic and hard-to-treat conditions, including lingering effects of COVID-19 (long COVID). The program uses the principles of neuroplasticity to regulate the autonomic nervous system function and reverse limbic system impairment.

DNRS provides participants with an easy-to-follow, step-by-step program, which integrates components of behavioral therapy, mindfulness-based desensitization techniques, neuro-linguistic programming, and more. Participants gain practical tools that can be used to retrain the brain and regain health.

DNRS 2.0 builds upon these proven techniques, creating an even more effective path to managing limbic system impairment to address chronic and complex health conditions such as chronic fatigue, multiple chemical sensitivity, fibromyalgia, long COVID, chronic Lyme disease, and more. The core principles and practices of the DNRS program remain the same in this updated offering, but with a deeper understanding about how brain function is involved with many chronic illnesses and exactly how to rewire the limbic system for optimal health and well-being.

“There are countless numbers of people who are unaware that they are suffering in a cycle of chronic illness because their brain and nervous system is stuck in a fight, flight, or freeze response – otherwise known as limbic system impairment,” said Annie Hopper, DNRS Founder and CEO. “DNRS 2.0 is designed to make the journey of recovery easier and more effective for participants. Based on feedback from thousands of clients who have successfully used the program, we have refurbished, streamlined, and updated our brain retraining program so that it is more accessible and more beneficial than ever.”

The limbic system is a complex set of structures in the midbrain associated with emotion, learning, memory, and the body’s stress response. Under such stress or during trauma (viral, emotional, physical, toxic exposure), the limbic brain can get stuck in this protective response. The brain and body may remain on high alert, even if the initial threat or trauma is no longer present.

“As my experience with sensitive patients evolved, I realized that limbic dysfunction or inflammation was far more common than I had appreciated,” said Neil Nathan, MD, author of Toxic: Heal Your Body from Mold Toxicity, Lyme Disease, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities and Chronic Environmental Illness. “I recommend DNRS for many of my patients with chronic inflammatory illness and have found the program to be incredibly valuable for my people with reactive nervous systems. In just 4 to 6 weeks, patients begin to regain control of their nervous system and experience relief from symptoms, which continues to improve with time.”

