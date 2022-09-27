USC Consulting Group Evaluates Exyn's Autonomous Underground Robots First-Hand at Northern Star’s Pogo Mine
Exyn, Northern Star Resources’ Pogo Mine & USC Consulting Group analyzed the GPS-denied beyond-line-of-sight-and-communications capabilities of the ExynAeroTMONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USC Consulting Group (USCCG), an operations management consulting firm, has partnered with Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in multi-platform autonomous AI for complex, GPS-denied industrial environments, to conduct ROI observations and analysis of Northern Star Resources’ Pogo Mine's use of the latest in underground surveying technology — Autonomy Level 4 (AL4)-powered ExynAero autonomous drone.
The analysis at Northern Star Resources’ Pogo Mine focused on one primary objective: to observe and evaluate the use of state-of-the-art AL4 technology employed in the ExynAero by the survey team while surveying active headings. The ExynAero uses a gimballed-LiDAR sensor mounted to the drone to perform cavity mapping surveys inside open stopes.
“The live exploration and surveying at Northern Stars’ Pogo Mine with ExynAero’s AL4 technology has conclusively proven an improved safety impact as well as better operational efficiency by saving our clients time and money,” says Ron Tinder, Partner and Vice President of Operations with USC Consulting Group. “We look forward to sharing our complete results to better inform our clients on how to leverage such technologies to benefit their operations.”
Over the course of a two-day visit, USCCG was able to observe surveyors mapping active stopes utilizing the impressive drone technology on the ExynAero in comparison to the traditional boom and scanner CMS method. The observations yielded significant positive results, including:
Added safety by increasing distance between working area and the brow from 1-3 feet to 50+ feet
45% faster surveying times underground
Reduced physical strain in set-up/take-down of equipment
24% more volume realized in the same cavities as compared to traditional CMS
“Improving the safety and efficiency of dangerous large-scale underground operations is Exyn’s specialty,” said Raffi Jabrayan, Vice President Commercial Sales and Business Development, of Exyn Technologies. “We are excited to be sharing our AL4 technology with USCCG and Northern Stars’ Pogo Mine to help gain insights for their clients.”
As a follow-up, USCCG is working with the Northern Star Resources’ Pogo Mine and Exyn Technologies to prepare a white paper detailing these findings which will be released on October 18, 2022. You can sign up here to receive updates as well as the full report.
About Exyn Technologies
Exyn Technologies is pioneering multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. For the first time, industries like mining, logistics, and construction can benefit from a single, integrated solution to capture critical and time-sensitive data in a safer, more affordable, and more efficient way. Exyn is powered by a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, and has drawn talent from Penn’s world-renowned GRASP Laboratory as well as other storied research institutions. The company is VC-backed and privately held, with headquarters in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.exyn.com.
About USC Consulting Group, LP
USC Consulting Group (USCCG) is an operations management consulting firm helping clients improve performance relative to earnings with a focus on operational excellence. Founded in 1968, the firm brings experience, enabling technology, and subject matter expertise to implement solutions, not just recommend them. With offices in the United States and Canada, and projects spread across the globe, USCCG has worked with thousands of Fortune 1000 companies in nearly every industry. For more information, please follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.usccg.com.
Northern Star Resources Limited
Northern Star (ASX: NST) owns and operates three world class gold productions centres: Kalgoorlie, Yandal and Pogo, located exclusively in world class locations. Our mission is to generate superior returns for our shareholders, while providing positive benefits for our stakeholders, through operational effectiveness, exploration and active portfolio management.
Northern Star offers industry-leading profitable production growth to 2Moz per annum from three production centres. The Company has an enviable track record of paying fully-franked dividends. For more information, please visit https://www.nsrltd.com/.
Julia Bjornstad
Pulp PR
julia@pulppr.com