Still Suffering After Corona Virus: Next Steps for Long Haulers

People who have had COVID were 80% more likely to have seizures, 43% more likely to have mental health issues like anxiety, 35% more likely to have headaches.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), nearly One in Five American Adults Who Have Had COVID-19 Still Have “Long COVID”.

A recent clinical study published by Washington University showed that if you were infected with the virus, you are 50% more likely to have an ischemic stroke, which is caused by blood clots, compared with the never-infected control test group.

Those who had COVID were 80% more likely to have seizures, 43% more likely to have mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression, 35% more likely to have headaches, and 42% more likely to suffer movement disorders, such as tremors, compared with the control groups. For more details see research from https://medicine.wustl.edu/news/covid-19-infections-increase-risk-of-long-term-brain-problems/

STEPS you can TAKE AT HOME TO HELP yourself

Until you can see a physician, your best bet is to keep your immune system strong. Get plenty of sleep, stay hydrated, exercise and make sure you’re getting plenty of vitamins and minerals through a healthy diet. A supplement like ImmuneFence will provide support.

Getting a couple of IV Infusion drips at a medical practice like PatientsMedical.com or a location near you to boost your micro-nutrients and vitamin levels may be beneficial to you.

The Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 seem to be more severe in people who have underlying illnesses, so it’s crucial to take care of any other health conditions you have.

Patients Medical is a holistic wellness center run by Dr. Rashmi Gulati, M.D, a board-certified physician with over two decades of experience in the medical field. Patient Medical is committed to raising the bar of healthcare delivery as the wellness center prioritizes the health and long-term vitality of their patients, using natural treatments administered to the root cause of their medical condition. The wellness center treats the patient following results from deep testing; and not merely addressing their symptoms, while integrating modern medicine, advanced technology, and comprehensive care.

The holistic wellness center specializes in treating COVID-19 long-hauler patients by incorporating global standard health practices to kickstart the patient’s healing journey.

These treatments go a long way in maintaining the physical, mental, and emotional health of their patients. They also go further to suggest lifestyle changes and practices targeted at overall wellness that ensure the prevention of a disease’s reoccurrence.

About Patients Medical

Patients Medical team of specialists incorporates top-notch holistic medicine with state-of-the-art equipment to provide adequate and suitable care to their patients. The wellness center is committed to helping patients discover a fulfilling life characterized by good health and vitality.

