Bridge replacement project will reopen crossing in Quick

CANADA, September 26 - The Quick bridge will receive a new superstructure, bringing a safe and reliable crossing back to the area.

The current 100-year-old wooden bridge was closed to vehicle traffic in June 2022 as ministry engineers determined the structure had deteriorated beyond reasonable repair and was no longer safe.

While several large rehabilitation projects have allowed the ministry to keep the bridge operational past its 75-year design life, replacement is now necessary. Engineering assessments have ruled that keeping the current structure would require frequent rehabilitation projects, though underlying safety and reliability issues would remain present, resulting in future closures.

A new steel structure is now planned to replace the bridge to ensure a reliable and safe crossing at Quick. Luxton Construction Inc. has been awarded a $4.3-million contract to replace the bridge, which involves removing the existing single-lane bridge and constructing a new single-lane structure on the existing piers.

Construction is anticipated to begin this fall and be complete in February 2023.

At this time, Lawson Road remains available as an alternate route. Dawson Road Maintenance and ministry staff continue to monitor Lawson Road and all roads in the area to ensure prioritization of maintenance activities and to address safety concerns.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution as conditions on gravel roads change often with weather and vehicle traffic.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic personnel and signs and observe speed limits.

For up-to-date road closure information, check: www.DriveBC.ca

or follow @DriveBC on Twitter.

To learn more about the project, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/quickbridgeproject