Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,019 in the last 365 days.

Post-Secondary Employers’ Association reaches tentative agreement with seven BCGEU support staff locals under Shared Recovery Mandate

CANADA, September 26 - The Post-Secondary Employers’ Association (PSEA) has reached a tentative agreement at the Support Staff Multi-Employer Table (MET) under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The tentative agreement covers approximately 3,800 BCGEU members, a number of whom are students, employed at seven post-secondary institutions that provide services in administration, facilities and technical support, food and beverage, library support and teaching assistance.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery for all.

The tentative agreement establishes a common agreement for the institutions, which includes the main compensation items and will combine with individual agreements at the local level that are yet to be negotiated. Bargaining is two-tier in this sector.

Parties to the MET table include the following seven locals at these institutions:

  • British Columbia Institute of Technology and BCGEU Local 703
  • Coast Mountain College and BCGEU Local 712
  • Douglas College and BCGEU Local 703
  • Justice Institute of British Columbia and BCGEU Local 703
  • Kwantlen Polytechnic University and BCGEU Local 704
  • Northern Lights College and BCGEU Local 710
  • Okanagan College and BCGEU Local 707

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core Public Service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

You just read:

Post-Secondary Employers’ Association reaches tentative agreement with seven BCGEU support staff locals under Shared Recovery Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.