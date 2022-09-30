Matt Axton, Acclaimed Roadshow Veteran, Brings Authentic Americana to Arizona, Oklahoma, and Tennessee

Matt Axton Onstage Los Angeles Americana Road Show

Matt Axton’s L.A. Americana Roadshow heads to Nashville and Oklahoma home of the Hoyt Axton and Mae Boren Axton Music Legacy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Axton brings his Americana to the heartland of that music in Nashville, Tennessee, and Oklahoma, homes for both his father, country legend Hoyt Axton, and grandmother, music public relations maven Mae Boren Axton, on the Los Angeles Americana Roadshow Tour, September 29 to October 12.

Blending all genres of country, blues, rock, roots, and funk, Matt Axton is true Americana. He’s one of the rare few captivating audiences with beautiful, acoustic country songs followed up with ripping, double guitar rock songs, all the while keeping an emphasis on storytelling and bringing ‘Joy to You’.

The L.A. Americana Roadshow hit the road landing at the Dirty Drummer in Phoenix, Arizona on September 29. The tour will stop off at the Hunt Club in Tulsa, OK on September 30th before settling in the Nashville, Tennessee area.

“I remember catching fireflies at my grandma’s house in Nashville,” says Matt, “and the many times I got to run around backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. It’s the first time I get to play my music for the city of Nashville and I can’t wait. Just wish my dad and grandma were here to see the shows.”

In addition to co-writing Elvis Presley’s hit song ‘Heartbreak Hotel,’ Matt’s grandmother Mae provided guidance, public relations and helped to launch the careers of country legends Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker, Blake Shelton and more. She was known by many as the ‘Queen Mother of Nashville.’

Matt and the L.A. Americana Roadshow perform in Nashville on October 4 at The 5 Spot and October 5 in Franklin, Tennessee at Kimbro’s Pickin Parlor.

The hallmark of the tour brings Matt back to his roots in Oklahoma where his grandmother lived and his father was born and grew up. Both Hoyt and Mae Axton were inducted in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Mae for her songwriting and public relations and Hoyt for writing hits such as Joy to the World and Never Been to Spain (recorded by Three Dog Night), The Pusher (recorded by Steppenwolf), Boney Fingers, Della and the Dealer and more. Matt played at their induction ceremony in 2007. Coming full circle, Matt and the L.A. American Roadshow will perform at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame on October 7 in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Matt says, “So happy to come back to the great state of Oklahoma where Axton music was truly born. I’m proud to showcase the family music legacy and introduce my own flavor of Americana to Oklahomans.”

Along with the rest of the Roadshow crew, Matt will also play The Canebrake in Wagoner, Oklahoma on October 8 and 9.

The tour will sunset in Duncan, Oklahoma where Matt’s dad, Hoyt, was born. Duncan is on the Oklahoma Music Trail, “Rhythm and Routes,” and boasts a mural of both Hoyt and Mae. Matt will be interviewed live in Duncan on Oct 10th at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.

Matt says of the other acts joining him on the L.A. Americana Roadshow Tour, ”Tar and Flowers is cosmic country music that sounds like a soundtrack to an old spaghetti western with a great blend of traditional country while Kapali Long is one the only true Hawaiian blues masters bringing a perfect mix of island feel with gritty blues and country guitar.”

For dates, locations and times of the L.A. Americana Roadshow Tour, see https://mattaxton.com/tours/

Matt Axton is a California-based singer-songwriter, guitarist, and band leader. His music is a “humble slice of Americana,” a mix of folk, roots, country, blues, and rock. His eclectic style was grown in the mountains of Tahoe and proudly honed in the heart of the Axton music legacy. Matt’s grandmother, Mae Boren Axton, co-penned Elvis Presley’s first million-selling hit Heartbreak Hotel and was known as The Queen Mother Of Nashville. Matt's father, Hoyt Axton, was a musical powerhouse in the folk-country-rock scene writing hits like Joy to the World, Never Been to Spain, and many more. Boasting over 300 original songs of his own, Matt Axton is making his mark in the West Coast music scene with a recent single and video release of his bittersweet and bright country love song Blue Sky Rain, followed by collaborations with Hollywood bluegrass, country and rock mainstays.

