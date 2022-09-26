St. Albans Barracks // Search Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2005125

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 26, 2022, at approximately 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Street, Saint Albans

VIOLATIONS: Aggravated Operation without Owner’s Consent, Eluding Law Enforcement While Operating in Grossly Negligent Manner, Grossly Negligent Operation, Habitual Offender

ACCUSED: Zachariah Parker

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 26, 2022, at approximately 1030 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks conducted a search warrant at a residence on Lake Street in St. Albans. This search warrant included members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit and Field Force Division, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, and the St. Albans Police Department. This search warrant was conducted following a multi-agency investigation into vehicle and property thefts in the Chittenden County and Franklin County areas. No arrests were made during the Lake Street search warrant, but evidence was seized tying Parker to the above charges.

Shortly after this search warrant was conducted, Parker was arrested in Essex on four arrest warrants, along with a charge of resisting arrest. These arrest warrants were for offenses including Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Trespass, Operation without Owner’s Consent, Petit Larceny, and Failing to Appear in Court. Parker was arraigned today in Chittenden County those charges. Anyone requesting more information on Parker’s arrest should contact the Essex Police Department, and information regarding Parker’s arraignment should be referred to the Vermont Superior Court in Chittenden County. Parker was also issued a flash citation for the above charges to appear at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information is available. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or provide an anonymous tip online by visiting http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993