Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,131 in the last 365 days.

Virtual ADVISER Workdays Announcement – Revised

Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools

The NDE and your SIS Vendor support teams encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday session every data reporting period. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting of your 21-22 ADVISER Follow Up and 22-23 Fall data at the following scheduled workdays:

Thursday, September 29 PowerSchool, Edupoint, SRS (21-22 ADVISER Follow Up)
Wednesday, October 12 PowerSchool, NebSIS, JMC, SRS (22-23 ADVISER Fall)
Friday, October 21 PowerSchool, Edupoint, SRS (22-23 ADVISER Fall)

All workdays will be from 9am-12pm Central time.

Who Should Attend
Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for district ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

The Zoom link for the workdays is: https://zoom.us/j/3085342437?pwd=NGQ0NW02QzVVKzZBQjlicHE4UEtEQT09.

Additional information, including presentations and pre-recorded informational sessions, can be found here: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/.

You just read:

Virtual ADVISER Workdays Announcement – Revised

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.