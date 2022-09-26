Virtual ADVISER Workdays Announcement – Revised

Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools

The NDE and your SIS Vendor support teams encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday session every data reporting period. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting of your 21-22 ADVISER Follow Up and 22-23 Fall data at the following scheduled workdays:

Thursday, September 29 PowerSchool, Edupoint, SRS (21-22 ADVISER Follow Up)

Wednesday, October 12 PowerSchool, NebSIS, JMC, SRS (22-23 ADVISER Fall)

Friday, October 21 PowerSchool, Edupoint, SRS (22-23 ADVISER Fall)

All workdays will be from 9am-12pm Central time.

Who Should Attend

Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for district ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

The Zoom link for the workdays is: https://zoom.us/j/3085342437?pwd=NGQ0NW02QzVVKzZBQjlicHE4UEtEQT09.

Additional information, including presentations and pre-recorded informational sessions, can be found here: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/.