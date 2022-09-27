AMCD Stands with the Women’s Revolution in Iran

Protests continue over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022, who died in Tehran after having been severely beaten by police for the “crime” of not wearing a headscarf, or not wearing it correctly so that some strands of hair were showing, women all over Iran burst onto the streets tearing off their hijabs, stopping traffic and protesting vociferously. Spontaneous bonfires were lit around the country as women danced and joyously burned their headscarves while chanting “Death to the Dictator!” A second woman died after being sprayed with gunfire for removing her hijab before a line of police officers. Recent reports are that as many as 57 people have been killed by security forces as the protests spread around the country. Women are protesting in all the major cities. Reports are that at least 1200 people have been arrested thus far.

“The women of Iran are saying enough is enough,” said AMCD executive director, Rebecca Bynum. “They are facing down the most violent and fanatical Islamist regime on the planet and are demanding their God-given freedom. Truly, their bravery is inspiring.”

“When will the US stop playing footsie with these blood-thirsty fanatics and stand with the people of Iran for their freedom?” asked AMCD co-chair Hossein Khorram. “Just what will it take for the Biden administration to let go of the Iran Deal and see the Islamic Republic for what it really is?”

“We are witnessing the last gasp of political Shi’ism in our society,” said Manda Zand Ervin, author of 'The Ladies’ Secret Society: History of the Courageous Women of Iran.' “And in this, their last attempt at subjugating Iran, they went too far: first, by underestimating Iranian women, and second, by trusting the colonialists who reestablished them in Iran in 1979. We are removing this enemy from our motherland and this time it will be the women of Iran who will show them the power of the Mother Gods!”

The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy stands firmly with the women of Iran in their righteous struggle against this barbarous tyranny. No woman in the world should be forced to endure the medieval strictures of Islamist ideology in the 21st century.