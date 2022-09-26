Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,134 in the last 365 days.

Campbell County Man Indicted, Charged in 2020 Arson Case

CAMPBELL COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Campbell County man on arson and reckless endangerment charges.  

In November 2020, TBI agents joined the Jellico Police Department in investigating a fire that occurred at a home in the 100 block of Commerce Street. Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. During the course of the investigation, information was developed identifying Bobby Buckner (DOB: 4/10/93) as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Last week, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Buckner with one count of Arson and three counts of Reckless Endangerment. This morning, he was served in the Campbell County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Campbell County Man Indicted, Charged in 2020 Arson Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.