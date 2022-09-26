Submit Release
Learn woodland management practices at Lincoln University – Busby Farm on Oct. 7

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) along with Lincoln University invites landowners to learn about sustainable woodland management practices at an event on Oct. 7 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Lincoln University – Busby Farm in Jefferson City.

Participants will learn management practices for maintaining their woods for forest products and/or wildlife habitat using a technique called timber stand improvement (TSI). TSI involves removing diseased, malformed, and overstocked trees from a forest to ensure optimum growing conditions for the remaining timber.

This event is free to the public, and prior registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cv. Refreshments will be provided. For any questions, please contact the instructor, Ryan Westcott, at ryan.wescott@mdc.mo.gov.

Lincoln University – Busby Farm is located at 5124 Goller Road in Jefferson City.

