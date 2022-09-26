Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops an Outdoor Treehouse Toy (DNV-413)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide kids with an old childhood dream of mine and to get them to play more outside than inside the home," said an inventor from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the TREE HOUSE KIT."

The invention provides a treehouse for those who aren't able to build one on their own. This allows kids to play more outdoors which can increase exercise and help with obesity. Fun for all ages. It is easy to assemble, durable and can be produced in different sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-413, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

