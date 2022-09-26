Maptitude 2022 GIS Data Released for the Americas, Europe, & Oceania

NEWTON, MA (USA) - Caliper is excited to announce the release of new 2022 Country Packages for its Maptitude mapping software. Maptitude Country Packages bring the power and flexibility of our Maptitude product suite to a global audience and enable our customers to make geolocation-based decisions internationally.

The 2022 Country Packages include 4th quarter 2021 map content. Updated map layers, such as refreshed streets and postal codes are provided for each country, as well as updated travel times and improved address matching. Other country-specific highlights include:

The United Kingdom & Ireland Package now includes 2020 population estimates by age and gender

The Canada Package now includes 2021 Census data, 2020 Population estimates, and a 6-character postcode area layer

The Australia Package now includes 2020 population estimates by age and gender for States and LGAs

The United States Package now includes 2020 American Community Survey (ACS) demographic data

For detailed information on each Package, including those for countries not mentioned here, please visit the Maptitude Included Data page. Maptitude ships with one country of your choice and additional Packages can be purchased separately for US$595. You can request a free map software trial online.

You can seamlessly switch between the countries purchased. Doing so refreshes the Maptitude interface with country-specific tools such as those for territory and sales mapping, finding, pin mapping (geocoding), routing, displaying demographics (where available), and the Create-a-Map Wizard.

If you have any questions, please call Maptitude Sales (USA) at +1 617-527-4700, or send an e-mail to sales@caliper.com.

About Caliper

Caliper Corporation develops state-of-the-art Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software. With a focus on usability, Maptitude is designed to be a cost-effective, professional mapping software product. Maptitude enables organizations to leverage their location-based data to improve decision making and planning, while minimizing expenditure through competitively priced solutions.

Caliper is a privately held corporation and is a leading developer of mapping, redistricting, transportation, and GIS software.