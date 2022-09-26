Maptitude Team is a 2022 NEURISA Sponsor

NEWTON MA (USA) - The Maptitude mapping software team, who manage the popular business mapping application, today announced that they are a 2022 sponsor of the New England Chapter of the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (NEURISA).

Stewart Berry, Vice President at Caliper Corporation, said, "We are proud to be able to make our contribution to NEURISA in support of the geospatial community in New England and we look forward to collaborating with the organization. NEURISA accepts a limited number of sponsors each year and we are very pleased that Maptitude can support the goals of NEURISA to educate, advocate for, and cultivate the New England GIS community."

Data analysts are faced with few choices for functional mapping packages that provide tangible business value. The solutions on the market are often either complex, lacking sophistication, expensive, or without comprehensive integrated demographic and geographic data. Caliper Corporation, under the Maptitude brand, is the only company providing an intuitive, affordable, one-stop-source for sophisticated geographic data analysis through the desktop and Cloud.

The Maptitude team is committed to fostering careers and growth in the GIS community. In support of the NEURISA mission to provide exceptional educational experiences, the Maptitude team has been providing scholarships and free software to educators and students across the country.

About Caliper

Caliper Corporation develops state-of-the-art Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software. With a focus on usability, Maptitude is designed to be a cost-effective, professional healthcare mapping software product. Maptitude enables organizations to leverage their location-based data to improve decision making and planning, while minimizing expenditure through competitively priced solutions.

Caliper is a privately held corporation and is a leading developer of mapping, redistricting, transportation, and GIS software.