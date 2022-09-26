Travel Technology Association Supports Pro-Consumer Regulations

Submit Release
ARLINGTON, VA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry issued a statement today in support of efforts to make travel related information more transparent, accessible, and transactable for all consumers wherever they choose to shop and purchase their travel products and services.

Stewart Alvarez, Interim President & CEO of Travel Tech, issued the following statement:

"When it comes to comparison shopping, consumers should have access to all available and relevant information to make the most informed decisions. We support the Administration and Department’s efforts to make ancillary fee information as transparent and transactable as possible for the benefit of consumers.

Consumers, specifically ones that travel only once or twice a year, often are not aware of what products and services are included with their airline tickets. Airline models differ from airline to airline where some do not charge extra for bags or seats while others do, and prices can range significantly. Additionally, seats can be available at the time the airline ticket is purchased by the consumer and a few days or weeks later may not be making it difficult for a family traveling to sit together.

Travel Tech members are pro-consumer. The world’s leading online travel agents, metasearch platforms, travel management companies, global distribution systems, and short-term rental platforms lead the way in contributing to a transparent and competitive marketplace that optimizes consumer value (cost and options)."


###

About Travel Tech

The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) is the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including global distribution systems, online travel agencies and metasearch companies, travel management companies, and short-term rental platforms.

To schedule an interview with a Travel Tech spokesperson, contact Dan Rene of kglobal at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.

Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 202-329-8357
