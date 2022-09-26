ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on October 6, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2023-103, Nerka Road Culvert Replacement. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bid results will be emailed to those who submit a bid.

The project consists of removing a temporary section of gravel road and existing culverts and replacing with a new section of road and two new culverts.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on September 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Contact the Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730 by September 28, 2022 to make arrangements to attend this tour.