Charles and Yvana Bailey Release Inspiring Book, “The Flight of Your Life: The Power of Propulsion”
Learn to leave compulsion behind and lead a life of propulsionORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In their new book, “The Flight of Your Life: The Power of Propulsion,” Charles and Yvana Bailey share how they fulfilled their purpose by applying the principles of propulsion. Propelling themselves beyond limitations, these two powerhouse coaches use their experience to help others reach for the stars. With an unwavering belief in the power of propulsion, the Baileys provide readers with all the tools necessary for success through hope and encouragement.
Confined by and defined by laziness, loss or limitations, many people continually live beneath their potential while living up to everyone else’s expectations. They are living a life led by compulsion. They have lost touch with the power of propulsion.
In “The Flight of Your Life,” published by Covenant Books, the Baileys use accounts of their personal wins and losses over a combined 15 years of national and international athletics, entrepreneurship, coaching and ministry to daringly inspire readers to put themselves in the propulsive position and to maximize their God-given gifts. Doing so will allow them to take flight in every area of their lives.
Whether it is professional or personal development, relationships or finances, the Baileys show that living a life of purpose will provide the direction needed to achieve beneficial goals. When individuals decide to lead a propelled life, they say yes to self-discovery and embark on a journey of discovering what they were created to do.
The book will inspire readers to define their purpose, challenge them to confront their biases and limitations, and encourage them to pursue their goals with determination. It will also enlighten them on the differences between a compelling life and a propelling life, using real-life examples and principles of science, business and relationships. It will reintroduce them to the power that may lay dormant within them, awakening a daringness to defy the odds and live a life that moves.
The authors said, “Some of our potential is untapped because we have made too great of a mass out of our misses. Hurt, heartbreaks or things that we are hung up on can (also) become energy leaks that are limiting our potential. Even holding on to high hopes and expectations of people and positions that cannot rise to the level of our vision can diminish the power of our potential and limit our propulsion.”
Readers can purchase “The Flight of Your Life: The Power of Propulsion” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
To learn about the Baileys’ company, Aspire Higher Enterprises, LLC, which helps pro athletes and entrepreneurs define their propulsive purpose and accelerate their life, business or sport, visit aspirehigherlife.com.
