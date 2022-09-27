Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2023—The All-New 55th Edition—Now Available

Kovels On Antiques & Collectibes Price Guide 2023

Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles 2023 Price Guide, the most complete and best-illustrated antiques and collectibles price guide, has just hit book stands.

Not only can you price your antiques, you can use our book as an encyclopedia of the antiques market, enjoying a visual overview with prices, photos, and insightful information.” — Terry Kovel, Author

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 55th edition of the perennially popular Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide by Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel is now available at booksellers nationwide and online at Kovels.com. With more tips, more marks, and more prices than any other price guide on the market, Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2023 gives antiques enthusiasts the information they need to quickly identify and price finds, and to buy and sell more confidently.

For more than six decades, casual and expert collectors have turned to the Kovels, the most trusted name in the industry, for their knowledge and research. The just-released 2023 price guide includes more than 3,150 photos; 500 makers’ marks, logos, and dates; and 12,500 all-new prices of antiques and collectibles in more than 700 categories sought-after by collectors, including Advertising, Furniture, Glass, Jewelry, Kitchen, Porcelain, Tiffany, Toys, Sewing, Tools, and more. Prices are from actual sales—no estimates—and are reviewed for accuracy.

Best of all, there’s an entirely new center section in Kovels’ 2023 book — “Collecting Trends: Twentieth-Century American Studio Ceramics” — showcasing important makers of mid-century studio art pottery. Also included is an exclusive report on the past year’s record-setting prices, as well as insider information, comments on trends and pricing patterns, hundreds of expert tips, and fakes alerts. All of this enables collectors to buy, sell, and collect with confidence.

Here is a peek at some of the fascinating listings in Kovels’ 2023 price guide: The most expensive item is a rare and important 1700s Meissen shelf clock with a gilt-bronze mount and a signed Barrey à Paris movement that auctioned for $1,593,000. The least expensive entries were bottle caps. A 1960s “My Pop’s Root Beer” crown cap and a bottle cap with “Pasteurized Milk” by “N.F. & J. C. Schoppee” of Machias, Maine, picturing a cow’s head each sold for $2. Also listed for $2 is a saucer by Taylor, Smith & Taylor. The largest item listed this year is an iron garden gate in the Napoleon III style with gilt lions and acanthus scrollwork. It is 108 inches by 156 inches and sold for $2,440. The smallest is a dome-shaped brass button decorated with flowers from the 1800s. It is only one inch across and sold for $38.

There are always some strange and even weird things listed in Kovels' price books. Artificial legs have been listed several times, usually the plain wooden stump that is pictured in stories of pirates of earlier days. This year the weirdest item was a taxidermy jackrabbit head with antlers. The top bidder paid $136.

Antiques collectors have turned to the Kovels for their outstanding annual price guide ever since the first guide appeared in 1968. Since then, collecting has become more popular and collectors have become savvier and better informed. With a nationally syndicated newspaper column, monthly newsletter, past TV series and a popular website, Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel are, without a doubt, America’s leading popular authorities on antiques and collectibles.

Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2023 is a valuable resource to help collectors make wise decisions and save money. The book is available now at Kovels.com and local bookstores.

About the Authors:

Terry Kovel has been a lifelong collector and expert and has written more than 100 books on antiques and collectibles. She writes a nationally syndicated newspaper column, a subscription newsletter, and a weekly e-newsletter. Terry lives in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kim Kovel, daughter of Terry and Ralph Kovel, caught the collecting bug as a child, growing up in a house filled with antiques and traveling regularly to antique shows and flea markets all over the country. Kim lives in Florida in a 1950s house.

About Kovels.com

Kovels.com, created by Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel, provides collectors and researchers with up-to-date and accurate information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry Kovel and her late husband, Ralph. Since then, Kovels’ Antiques has written some of America’s most popular books and articles about collecting, including the best-selling Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide, now in its 55th edition. The website, Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers more than 1 million prices. It gives readers a bird’s-eye view of the market through latest news, auction reports, a marks dictionary, antiques & collectibles identification guides covering items from 1750 to 2000, advice on downsizing and settling an estate, a directory of appraisers, auctions, clubs, and publications, the digital edition of Kovels on Antiques and Collectibles monthly newsletter plus 48 years of archives, readers’ questions and answers, and much more. Kovels also sends a free weekly email, Kovels Komments, that covers the latest antiques and collectibles news.