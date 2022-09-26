Submit Release
Montana Highway Patrol commissions ten new troopers">

HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 10 new troopers today at a graduation ceremony held at the Civic Center in Helena.  Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Colonel Steve Lavin addressed the cadets prior to having their badges pinned and taking the oath of office.

The new troopers were among 344 applicants for the positions this hiring cycle.  They went through a rigorous training schedule over the past 23 weeks. Five of the 10 troopers are from Montana and the other five came from as far away as Texas and all worked in a variety of different careers prior to coming to the Montana Highway Patrol.  See full roster below.

“I’m confident that Montana’s newest troopers will do an incredible job on the front lines protecting Montanans from dangerous criminals and keeping our communities safe,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

It is my honor to welcome these new troopers to the Montana Highway Patrol.  Their dedication and hard work has not gone unrecognized. They will serve the citizens of our state with service, integrity and respect,” Colonel Lavin said.

The Montana Highway Patrol is currently recruiting for trooper positions through October 3, 2022.  Please visit https://dojmt.gov/highwaypatrol/recruitment-applicant-info/ for additional details.

Name                                                 Hometown                             Initial Station

Nathaniel Ashbey                               Waterford, CT                        West Yellowstone

Jordan Barfuss                                   White Sulphur Springs, MT    Culbertson

Logan Bartholomew                           Miles City, MT                         Miles City

Joshua Glover                                    Austin, TX                               Culbertson

Justin Hanson                                    San Diego, CA                        Anaconda

Dietrich Lind                                       Libby, MT                               Townsend

Jessica Lyles                                      Marion, MT                             Havre

Bogomil Mihaylov                               Billings, MT                             Billings

David Thomas                                    Livermore, CA                        Bozeman

Trevor Ward                                        Bellefonte, CA                       Livingston
75th Academy Class Photo 09 08 2022

Pictured left to right: Sgt. Zachary J. Freeman, Dietrich D. Lind, Logan W. Bartholomew, Trevor D. Ward, David M. Thomas, Jessica N. Lyles, Jordan D. Barfuss, Bogomil S. Mihaylov, Justin J. Hanson, Nathaniel C. Ashbey, Joshua M. Glover, and Trooper Lath S. Keith

