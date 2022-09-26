Montana Highway Patrol commissions ten new troopers">

HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 10 new troopers today at a graduation ceremony held at the Civic Center in Helena. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Colonel Steve Lavin addressed the cadets prior to having their badges pinned and taking the oath of office.

The new troopers were among 344 applicants for the positions this hiring cycle. They went through a rigorous training schedule over the past 23 weeks. Five of the 10 troopers are from Montana and the other five came from as far away as Texas and all worked in a variety of different careers prior to coming to the Montana Highway Patrol. See full roster below.

“I’m confident that Montana’s newest troopers will do an incredible job on the front lines protecting Montanans from dangerous criminals and keeping our communities safe,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“It is my honor to welcome these new troopers to the Montana Highway Patrol. Their dedication and hard work has not gone unrecognized. They will serve the citizens of our state with service, integrity and respect,” Colonel Lavin said.

The Montana Highway Patrol is currently recruiting for trooper positions through October 3, 2022. Please visit https://dojmt.gov/highwaypatrol/recruitment-applicant-info/ for additional details.

Name Hometown Initial Station Nathaniel Ashbey Waterford, CT West Yellowstone Jordan Barfuss White Sulphur Springs, MT Culbertson Logan Bartholomew Miles City, MT Miles City Joshua Glover Austin, TX Culbertson Justin Hanson San Diego, CA Anaconda Dietrich Lind Libby, MT Townsend Jessica Lyles Marion, MT Havre Bogomil Mihaylov Billings, MT Billings David Thomas Livermore, CA Bozeman Trevor Ward Bellefonte, CA Livingston