Statement by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette on the passing of former Governor James J. Florio

TRENTON – With the passing of former Governor James J. Florio, New Jersey and the nation have lost a visionary champion for the protection of our environment and public health. As a State Legislator, Congressman, Governor, and beyond, Jim Florio fought for and advanced laws that have promoted environmental cleanup and revitalized communities. As a Congressman from 1974 to 1990, he rose to the challenges of his times by authoring the federal Superfund law and leading the way in the creation of the Pinelands National Reserve. As Governor, he continued to rise to the many environmental challenges affecting the Garden State, pushing groundbreaking laws and initiatives to improve the quality of New Jersey’s air and water and to protect our natural resources. We are saddened by the loss of Governor Florio, but his career of selfless service will long continue to improve the lives and environment in New Jersey and across the nation. Through our work, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will honor and carry forth his legacy every day.