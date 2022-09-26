Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,999 in the last 365 days.

Statement by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette on the passing of former Governor James J. Florio

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 26, 2022

Contact: Lawrence Hajna (609) 984-1795
Caryn Shinske (609) 292-2994

Statement by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette on the passing of former Governor James J. Florio

TRENTON – With the passing of former Governor James J. Florio, New Jersey and the nation have lost a visionary champion for the protection of our environment and public health. As a State Legislator, Congressman, Governor, and beyond, Jim Florio fought for and advanced laws that have promoted environmental cleanup and revitalized communities. As a Congressman from 1974 to 1990, he rose to the challenges of his times by authoring the federal Superfund law and leading the way in the creation of the Pinelands National Reserve. As Governor, he continued to rise to the many environmental challenges affecting the Garden State, pushing groundbreaking laws and initiatives to improve the quality of New Jersey’s air and water and to protect our natural resources. We are saddened by the loss of Governor Florio, but his career of selfless service will long continue to improve the lives and environment in New Jersey and across the nation. Through our work, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will honor and carry forth his legacy every day. 

You just read:

Statement by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette on the passing of former Governor James J. Florio

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.