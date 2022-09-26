AWARD WINNING AUTHOR REKTOK ROSS TO CELEBRATE 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF HER BEST-SELLING NOVEL SKI WEEKEND WITH BOOKBUB
TO CELEBRATE THE 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF SKI WEEKEND THE EBOOK WILL BE JUST 99C ON ALL EBOOK PLATFORMS FROM SEPT 26TH TO OCT 2NDLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2021, Rektok Ross released her debut young adult thriller SKI WEEKEND (SparkPress/Blackstone Publishing). It was quickly named a “best book of fall” by Cosmopolitan, “an Absolute Must Read” by Entertainment Weekly as well as receiving critical acclaim from Parade, BookRiot, Yahoo!, Brit + Co., BookTrib, J-14, Women.com, and more. SKI WEEKEND is currently in development for a major motion picture with the producers of the SAW franchise and Two and a Half Men.
Described as The Breakfast Club meets Lord of the Flies, SKI WEEKEND is a story about six diverse high school seniors on a ski trip that get stranded in the mountains. As the situation becomes more dire, they must fight to survive.
To celebrate the 1-year Anniversary of the book's release, SKI WEEKEND has been chosen by Bookbub, a book discovery/recommendation service that was created to help readers find new books and authors, to be a “Featured Deal” of the week with the Ebook selling for 99cents from Sept 26th to October 2nd on all platforms Ebooks are sold. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own the “impactful” thriller KIRKUS says, “holds little back" and fall in love with SKI WEEKEND like thousands of others already have!
About Rektok Ross
Rektok Ross is the pen name of Liani Kotcher, a veteran trial attorney turned screenwriter, producer, and award-winning author. An avid reader since childhood, Liani writes exactly the kind of books she loves to escape into herself: exciting thrillers with strong female leads, swoonworthy love interests, and life-changing moments. Her debut young adult thriller SKI WEEKEND (SparkPress/Blackstone Publishing) has been named a “best book” of 2021 by Cosmopolitan, Entertainment Weekly, Parade, BookRiot, Yahoo!Life, Brit + Co., BookTrib, J-14, and more and was a Readers’ Favorite Book Awards Winner, a Readers Views Literary Awards Winner, an Independent Press Awards “Distinguished Favorite,” an American Fiction Awards Finalist, an IAN Book of the Year Awards Finalist, and short-listed for the Chanticleer Dante Rossetti Book Awards. SKI WEEKEND has also been optioned for a major motion picture. You can find her online just about anywhere at @RektokRoss, as well as on her website, www.RektokRoss.com, where she blogs about books and writing.
