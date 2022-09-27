LENDINGPAD AND LENDER PRICE PARTNER TO MODERNIZE MORTGAGE INDUSTRY TECHNOLOGY

Brokers and lenders utilizing the LendingPad LOS will have real-time access to Lender Price's most extensive and comprehensive selection of Wholesale Lender's products and pricing.” — Dawar Allimi, CEO of Lender Price

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad has integrated with innovative, mortgage loan pricing technology provider, Lender Price. Together, the partnership will attain the joint vision of bringing true, real-time technology to the mortgage lending space. LendingPad looks forward to providing loan originators with the ability to search scenarios, price loans with lenders and investors, and provide their borrowers with wide-ranging mortgage products and pricing.

This partnership will provide loan officers with a way to centralize the multi-faceted loan origination process; allowing product eligibility discovery and competitive pricing analysis in a single application, all integrated through the LendingPad system. The real-time capabilities of both LendingPad and Lender Price allow for a collaboration and a seamless lending experience for their mutual clients.

“LendingPad is committed to providing its user base with the most innovative technology this industry has to offer. Partnering with Lender Price is a great way to offer additional value to our clients while continuing to facilitate our client's growth amid a high-rate environment,” said Wes Yuan, CEO of LendingPad.

“We are pleased to partner with LendingPad. Brokers and lenders utilizing the LendingPad LOS will have real-time access to Lender Price's most extensive and comprehensive selection of Wholesale Lender's products and pricing. This type of integration will enable the LendingPad user base to locate additional products, including Agency, Non-Agency, Non-QM, and Home Equity, using Lender Price's user-friendly interface,” said Dawar Allimi, CEO of Lender Price.

Lender Price also offers Marketplace 2.0 which is one of the largest communities of brokers in the mortgage industry. This solution is 100% FREE to the wholesale broker community and is designed to help find the most competitive loan programs in today's market.

With Marketplace, loan originators can:

-See pricing across existing lenders and marketplace lenders inside one place

-Run rate comparisons and send them to borrowers from anywhere in the world

-Add rate sheets once and the system automatically updates them moving forward

-Gain deeper access to non-QM, non-agency, DSCR and home equity products

-Create custom rate alerts and be alerted when new opportunities arise

-Discover and get access to a deeper set of loan programs

-Find loans that compete with all-cash offers and share them with realtors

-Eliminate monthly costs to price loans and move away from legacy technology

The mortgage industry is long overdue for a technology makeover. Lender Price and LendingPad are dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology that keeps up with the evolution of mortgage lending.



About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers a cloud-based product and pricing engine (PPE), automated underwriting system (AUS), and analytics suite. Built on a modern tech stack, our solutions are faster, more configurable, and easier to integrate, which drives workflow efficiencies, compliance, and price optimization. More information can be found at https://lenderprice.com/.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to https://www.lendingpad.com/, or call (800) 900-2823.