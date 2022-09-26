New Market CEO Tapped to Lead CareSource PASSE™

Industry leader in complex care David Donohue named market CEO in Arkansas.

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource PASSE announced David Donohue has been named market CEO in Arkansas. In this role, Donohue oversees quality control, customer service, membership growth and retention strategies while driving innovative solutions to address barriers to health care for members living in rural areas of the state.

“David understands the person-centered, community-based approach and integrated care model CareSource champions,” said Scott Markovich, executive vice president of markets and products at CareSource. “His experience working with people with different abilities and in the behavioral health field uniquely positions him to lead our important work in Arkansas serving members with often highly complex needs.”

Donohue is an experienced executive leader in managed care, long term care, health plan operations and business development. He joins CareSource from WellSense Health Plan where he led the New Hampshire Medicaid plan. Donohue also has extensive experience in the behavioral health field, most recently helping to create and design a community-based youth emergency department diversion program to address a boarding crisis youth members in New Hampshire were experiencing.

“Coming to CareSource was an easy decision, primarily because of the clear evidence the CareSource person-first approach to health care is making a true impact,” said Donohue. “Everyone within the organization has an opportunity to contribute to the innovations we bring to both members and the industry as a whole and we’re committed to building an industry-leading approach to supporting complex populations.”

Donohue previously worked in the PASSE program and supports the continued growth of the expansive provider network within the state.

The CareSource PASSE business model was designed in partnership with Arkansas health care providers, caregivers and members, with the overall goal of allowing each member the opportunity to live independently within their own community. This new model of service delivery is beyond traditional health care services and includes services that positively impact an individual’s well-being such as employment assistance, social determinants of health supports and critical life services programs.

About CareSource PASSETM

CareSource PASSE is a Provider-Led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity formed to serve Arkansas Medicaid recipients with complex behavioral health, developmental and intellectual disabilities. The provider-led partnership includes health care and community leadership from across Arkansas with a shared commitment to transforming the delivery of care for its members by creating innovative community solutions focused on a person-centered approach and engagement through caregivers, providers and community-based organizations.

For more, visit www.caresource.com/Arkansas, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource PASSE on Facebook.

Attachment

Joseph Kelley CareSource 513-509-8466 joseph.kelley@caresource.com