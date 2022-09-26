CEO, Chairman and President of AmerisourceBergen: “Lithuania is well-known for its multilingual talent market”

AmerisourceBergen is one of the largest publicly traded companies in the US, ranked in the top ten of the Fortune 500 list. The company provides pharmaceutical distribution services and solutions, accelerating product development and delivery.

In 2012, AmerisourceBergen acquired World Courier, a specialized logistics services company that played an essential role in distributing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 virus around the world, including Lithuania.

The AmerisourceBergen Global Services Center in Vilnius is the fastest growing division outside the USA, employing specialists in IT, finance and accounting, personnel management, customer service, quality management and other areas.

“Lithuania has been one of the key points of AmerisourceBergen’s development for some time now – we will continue to follow this strategy. We have no doubt that Lithuania will be able to meet our growing talent needs, and the country’s institutions will continue the cooperation with the businesses,” says Lukas Jankauskas, head of Shared Service Site AmerisourceBergen in Lithuania.