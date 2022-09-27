52% of Biotech Employees Want Freedom from Their Boss, Singular Talent Research Reveals
Key trends in L&D, progression, culture, salaries/benefits, work life balance. What those in lab roles & across age groups want change at work
Come and join us for an update for 2022 - lots of change expected”CARDIFF, GLAMORGAN, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 52% of Biotech Employees Want Freedom from Their Boss, Singular Talent Research Reveals
— Tom Froggatt, MD
Cardiff, Wales, 26rd September 2022
• Specific research on the world of work in Biotech is hard to find. Singular Talent decided to fix this.
• This Autumn sees two drops of primary data about working in Biotech.
• Insight from nearly 1,000 interviews and a further deep dive survey.
• Interviews over the last year reveal key trends that impact recruitment.
• Survey findings uncover where the ‘mood music’ means that Biotech employers will need to evolve to keep and recruit talent.
• Survey results shine a light on why people may stay or leave drug discovery.
• Singular Talent to speak at ELRIG Drug Discovery Annual Conference 2022, London
These and more data led insights will be shared in a series of events this Autumn:
'Why do Biotech candidates REALLY move jobs in 2022?'
Thursday, 29 September 12-1pm
• A third of UK Biotech candidates had multiple job offers in 2022.
• Insight from nearly 1,000 interviews with Biotech candidates
• We’ll cover shifts in key trends in L&D, progression, culture, working in exciting science, salaries/benefits, and work life balance.
BOOK why do Biotech REALLY candidates move jobs
'Attitudes & approaches to work in Biotech: report of survey findings'
Thursday, 13 Oct 2022 2-3pm
• Survey findings on what people want (and don't want) from their employer
• What makes them leave and stay, gaps in key skills.
• Results show where they want more freedom at work and how they want to be managed - a gearshift may be on the cards for some managers.
• Survey respondents were those working in Biotech at all levels, ages, locations (UK and overseas), across lab and non lab roles.
BOOK Attitudes & approaches to work in Biotech: report of survey findings
Tom Froggatt, MD, Singular Talent hosts workshop at ELRIG’s flagship conference
Tuesday, 4TH Oct, Auditorium 4, Excel, London
• Tom will speak on ‘Growing your company through great storytelling’ at ELRIG’s Drug Discovery 2022: Driving the next life science revolution
ELRIG programme & booking link
