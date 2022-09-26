Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,797 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Presents Smoker & Grill Cleaning Tools (JKK-146)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed to clean out my fire box on my smoker," said the inventor from Emporia, Kansas. "We created this invention to help eliminate difficulties when reaching and cleaning out any type of smoker or grill."

They created a prototype for the patent-pending U-SCOOP SYSTEM that allows an individual to quickly and easily gather and remove ash and other debris from the bottom interior of a grill or smoker. These tools would help save time and effort while enhancing convenience for the user. This set of accessories would be beneficial for outdoor cooking enthusiasts and ensure that the housings of the grill or smoker remain clean and free of debris. Additionally, this would eliminate the need for an individual to collect ash from within the unit with their bare hands.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-smoker--grill-cleaning-tools-jkk-146-301632249.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Presents Smoker & Grill Cleaning Tools (JKK-146)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.