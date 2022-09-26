Submit Release
BMO Supporting Communities with Relief Efforts in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced a donation of $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross and other local community agencies to support relief efforts across Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec. The bank is also offering disaster relief options to support customers impacted by the events.

"This weekend's storm has dealt devastating damage to communities throughout the Atlantic region and parts of Eastern Quebec," said Darryl White, CEO of BMO Financial Group. "Expediting disaster assistance and relief options is of paramount importance to all of us at BMO. Our commitment will support relief efforts and disaster recovery for impacted communities." 

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross can do so online at https://redcross.ca or at any BMO branch across Canada.

BMO has long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, health crises and conflicts.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

