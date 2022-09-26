Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Home Workout (LGT-170)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is my life's work, I have always been very passionate about physical fitness and wanted a cost effective and convenient way for everyone to continue working out, especially thru the global pandemic" said inventor from Las Vegas, NV "So I invited the KOOL FLEX *N is a portable fitness device that could be taken anywhere for a full body workout."

The appealing feature would be its super lightweight properties, easy to use, full-body workout, and increased physical/mental benefits for users of any age. Invention would offer a complete full body workout unit with all required accessories for core, arm, leg workouts in any location. Without the need to purchase many forms of expensive exercise equipment, pay for gym memberships, or trips to local exercise centers.

The original design was submitted to the LAS VEGAS sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

