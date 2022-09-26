Statement by Minister Hussen on Navratri

Tonight, Hindu communities across Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Navratri.

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Tonight, the festival of Navratri begins – one of the most significant and sacred times of the year in the Hindu calendar.

Over the next nine days and 10 nights, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the triumph of good over evil by the Goddess Durga, while also rededicating themselves to the worship of the Mother Goddess. Navratri brings families together, and it is often regarded as a celebration of women's empowerment, as it celebrates the divine feminine principle.

During this festival, Hindu families and their loved ones will pray, exchange greetings, sing, dance, and observe the many cultural traditions passed down from generation to generation. Navratri also highlights the invaluable contributions that Hindu Canadians have made and continue to make to our society.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the vibrant cultural heritage of Hindu communities across Canada.

I wish all those celebrating a joyous and prosperous Navratri.

Shubh Navratri!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage