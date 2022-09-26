Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,705 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Minister Hussen on Navratri

Tonight, Hindu communities across Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Navratri.

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Tonight, the festival of Navratri begins – one of the most significant and sacred times of the year in the Hindu calendar.

Over the next nine days and 10 nights, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the triumph of good over evil by the Goddess Durga, while also rededicating themselves to the worship of the Mother Goddess. Navratri brings families together, and it is often regarded as a celebration of women's empowerment, as it celebrates the divine feminine principle.

During this festival, Hindu families and their loved ones will pray, exchange greetings, sing, dance, and observe the many cultural traditions passed down from generation to generation. Navratri also highlights the invaluable contributions that Hindu Canadians have made and continue to make to our society.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the vibrant cultural heritage of Hindu communities across Canada.

I wish all those celebrating a joyous and prosperous Navratri.

Shubh Navratri!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c1099.html

You just read:

Statement by Minister Hussen on Navratri

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.