InventHelp Inventor Develops Ride-On Pool Toy (JKK-139)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew up with a pool and always had noodles, however they lost their fun after only five minutes," said the inventor from Lenexa, Kansas. "I thought of this idea to provide a creative toy for both children and adults to be used during pool activities."
He created WATER FORCE, patent-pending, that provides a fun new foam, float toy for adults and children. This would provide a type of buoyant "ride-on" that would allow a child or adult to float on water. Individuals could enjoy spending time on the water while paddling about or simply floating on the water or in or on the unit. Additionally, children in particular could have fun assembling the product's components to create a unique foam "ride-on."
The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

