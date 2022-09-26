iPower LLC Among the 1st Authorized C3PAOs Entrusted to Certify CMMC Compliance Across the 300,000 Companies in the DIB
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPower is pleased to announce that it joins a small group of forward-thinking companies as an Authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). As a C3PAO, we are among the first assessed by the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) against the CMMC to demonstrate a Level 2 security posture. iPower is now qualified to conduct CMMC assessments and deliver results for companies supporting the DoD who wish to pursue certification. You can find our listing on The Cyber AB CMMC Marketplace.
Authorized C3PAO - iPower LLC
Assessments are necessary to achieve CMMC certification for most of the 300,000+ companies conducting business with the Department of Defense. While not every Defense Industrial Base (DIB) company will be subject to a CMMC mandate, most eventually will. Early adopters are already participating in voluntary CMMC assessments conducted jointly by a C3PAO and the DIBCAC as they await the final rule from the DoD.
If you are interested in joining this elite group, please contact us through the CMMC Marketplace. In addition to achieving C3PAO status, iPower is also an authorized CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO), enabling iPower to provide CMMC consulting services to help organizations prepare for CMMC certification assessments.
The CMMC program exists to enhance the protection of the DoD DIB and its supply chain against the rising threat of cyber-attacks and to safeguard sensitive data shared by the DoD with industry. iPower CEO Deborah Hunt expressed the importance of this effort, “our nation continues to face increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks that threaten our government, our businesses and our people’s security and privacy. The dependency on our digital infrastructure makes all elements of our society vulnerable to these malicious attacks. iPower is proud to be a member of the CMMC ecosystem working together with the DoD to improve the DIB’s cybersecurity capabilities.”
About iPower LLC
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, iPower has, for more than two decades, served as an industry leader in serving clients to implement strategic improvements based on industry best practices. iPower now expands on that experience, becoming one of the first companies qualified to assist and certify clients in fortifying their security posture in compliance with the CMMC.
iPower, a Cyber AB Authorized C3PAO and ISACA CMMI Institute Partner, is rated at CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 3 for Services and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Achieving success in today's highly competitive market requires the competence to maximize every technological and operational advantage. As an industry leader with unrivaled capabilities in quality performance management, iPower earns the trust of its clients by delivering relevant, flexible business solutions that are based upon government and industry best practices, standards, and operational excellence. For more information visit https://ipowerllc.com/ or the CMMC Marketplace at https://cyberab.org/.
