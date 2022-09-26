Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on Navratri

CANADA, September 26 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Navratri:

“Tonight, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world will come together and celebrate the beginning of Navratri.

“Celebrated over nine nights and 10 days, Navratri honours the triumph of good over evil by the goddess Durga. Often regarded as a celebration of women’s empowerment, Navratri is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu faith. To mark this special occasion, family and friends will come together to pray, dance, and observe various traditions passed down from generation to generation.

“On Navratri, I invite all Canadians to learn more about Canada’s vibrant Hindu community and recognize its many important contributions to our country’s social, cultural, and economic fabric. Diversity is one of Canada’s greatest strengths and has helped us build a better, fairer, and more inclusive country for everyone.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to everyone celebrating Navratri.”

