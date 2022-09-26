Submit Release
[Fiscal Notes] Impact of Military Installations in Texas

TEXAS, September 26 - Combining their strengths, military bases in Texas form an economic powerhouse. With machine shops, wellness centers, child care centers and other facilities, some installations function more as cities. September’s Fiscal Notes explores the benefits of the 14 military installations in Texas, including their multibillion-dollar impact on the state’s economy and vital community partnerships.

“While each installation plays a pivotal strategic role in our nation’s defense,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says, “it also supplies an enormous economic benefit to our state by employing thousands of Texans and spending millions on construction and supplies from local businesses.”

This month’s edition also analyzes the surging demand and rising energy costs across the globe that have consumers and providers searching for solutions. Texas leads the nation in oil, natural gas and wind output, but the state isn’t immune to supply volatility and rollercoaster energy markets. Fiscal Notes spotlights Texas’ traditional and renewable energy sources against the backdrop of current and potential generation and transmission options.

Feel like you’re in a gameshow whenever you need to fill your car up with gas, asking yourself what price will it be today? A new episode of It’s simple. Kind of … explains the factors that contribute to the constant fluctuations in gasoline prices.

