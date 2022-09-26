The Shaky Grounds Cafe Brings Interactive Escape Room Game to Portland, Oregon
September is National Preparedness Month; learn through interactive funPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy Award-winning Production Designer Tyler Robinson is proud to announce the launch of Side Quest Escape Games' first mobile Escape Room adventure: Shaky Grounds Cafe. This escape game is all about emergency preparedness, and it challenges players to use their wits to find a hidden supply cache inside a coffee shop that has been struck by an earthquake. September, National Preparedness Month, is a great time to learn about disaster preparation through fun and adventure.
The Shaky Grounds Cafe is the perfect place to learn about emergency preparedness. In this 60-minute experience, guests will take on the roles of a post-disaster community who must scavenge an abandoned coffee shop in hopes of finding supplies that will increase their survivability and quality of life in an imagined post-disaster scenario. Together, players will practice emergency preparedness skills as they solve puzzles to recover and use items found in a disaster preparedness kit in hopes of locating an emergency supply cache.
Through gameplay, players will gain experience like using a fire extinguisher and shutting off a gas meter and developing other hands-on, post-disaster skills. Players will solve puzzles about water storage, sanitation and other emergency preparedness topics as they gain a practical understanding of the tools they should have in their emergency kit and why they need them.
This experience is designed to help individuals and families learn how to better prepare for emergencies through hands-on activities. By working together to overcome the challenges presented in this game, players will learn the importance of cooperation and communication in times of crisis. With its fun and engaging gameplay, this experience is a great way to educate people of all ages about emergency preparedness.
With the thrill of discovery, players will develop skills that will increase their preparedness against a natural disaster or other disrupting events. After the game, they will have the opportunity to view a quick presentation and get answers to questions. The resources provided will help guide players on their way toward better preparedness.
Robinson's work in commercials and independent films led to his being offered the TV pilot for IFC's Portlandia. He continued to production design through season five and, with his Portlandia team, won several awards for their work on the series, including a Primetime Emmy® and two Art Director's Guild awards. Robinson then went on to production design two FX shows with Portlandia director Jonathan Krisel as well HBO’s BARRY with Bill Hader. His feature film credits include Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates, The Kings of Summer, and the cult hit The FP.
"Shaky Grounds Cafe is a unique gaming experience that allows players to explore the importance of emergency preparedness in a fun and interactive way. The game takes place inside a temperature-controlled 30' trailer which can be hired to travel to a customer's location, corporate event or community outing throughout the Portland, OR and greater Pacific Northwest communities," Robinson said.
Shaky Grounds Cafe will be announcing Pop-Up locations via Instagram. For more information, visit sidequestescapegames.com.
About Side Quest Escape Games
Side Quest Escape Games is a project started by Emmy-winning production designer Tyler B. Robinson who wanted to test an idea. Could an escape game have social and educational value beyond just being a fun cooperative game and team-building experience? Could a valuable lesson or practical skill be taught through the process of solving puzzles in an escape room?
Robinson aims to create entertaining yet educational escape games that teach meaningful skills. Side Quest Escape Games' core values are: to create an entertaining yet educational escape game, to create meaningful and thematic puzzles that teach practical skills; to increase emergency preparedness awareness; and to create interactive entertainment and immersive set design. Emergency preparedness is an important skill to have and one that is often overlooked. By creating games that teach this skill in a fun and engaging way, Robinson hopes to increase awareness and help people be better prepared for anything life might throw their way. The immersive sets and interactive gameplay are just the icing on the cake.
For more information, visit sidequestescapegames.com.
Tyler Robinson
Side Quest Escape Games
+1 (503) 333-3736
Tyler@SideQuestEscapeGames
Visit us on social media:
Other