Scutari Statement on the Passing of Former Governor Florio

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement on the passing of former Governor Jim Florio:
“Jim Florio was a true statesman of New Jersey politics. He demonstrated the courage of his convictions in a distinguished career of public service. He fought tirelessly to improve the quality of life and ensure equal opportunities for everyone. I extend my sincere condolences to his wife Lucinda and the entire Florio family in their time of loss.”
