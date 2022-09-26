Ruiz Statement on the Passing of Former Governor Florio

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on the passing of former Governor Jim Florio:
“Jim Florio was a giant in New Jersey politics. He was never afraid to tackle tough issues and even after leaving office, he continued to advocate for what he was passionate about. His tireless dedication to advocating for educational equity and environmental justice have left a lasting impact on the state. He will certainly be missed. My thoughts are with his wife Lucinda and the entire Florio family in this difficult time.”
