American Songwriter Announces 2022 Song Contest Judges
Rob Thomas, Kara DioGuardi, Ross Golan, Grace Potter, Taylor Momsen, Among Judges Also Included Are Industry Execs From Atlantic, Warner, Universal, and MoreNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, media company American Songwriter announced its official 2022 Song Contest judges panel, which includes high-profile artists and songwriters like Rob Thomas, Kara DioGuardi, Ross Golan, Nicolle Galyon, Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless), Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Josh Kelley, Silversun Pickups, and more. For over 35 years, American Songwriter has provided the opportunity for artists to get more exposure for their songwriting talent through its contests. This year’s contest represents a unique chance for artists to connect with some of the most influential stakeholders in today’s music industry.
Beyond artists and songwriters, the panel of judges also includes a wide array of influential music industry executives from major record labels, performing rights organizations, and artist management companies, such as Pete Ganbarg (President of A&R, Atlantic Records), Brooke Morrow (Executive Vice President, Electric Feel Entertainment), Samantha Cox (Vice President of Creative, BMI), Kelly Sayer (A&R, Atlantic Records), Matt Maschi (Director of A&R, Universal Music Group), Rohan Kohli (A&R, Warner Music Group), and Missy Roberts (Vice President A&R, Universal Music Publishing Group).
The top songs from the contest will each be reviewed by the entire panel of judges. The first-place winner will receive $10,000 USD in cash, career guidance from an Atlantic Records A&R representative, promotion across the entire American Songwriter platform, a brand new Gibson G-45 Acoustic Guitar, and so much more.
"I am so excited to be a part of this iconic magazine’s Song Contest. I have no doubt we will discover someone of great talent together," said judge Kara DioGuardi. DioGuardi is not only a standout songwriter, having received over 20 BMI Awards for co-writing the most performed songs on the radio, she is also President of Arthouse Records and a proven A&R executive having helped discover and develop artists like pop music sensation GAYLE and 3x GRAMMY® Award Nominee Ingrid Andress.
DioGuardi isn’t the only award-winning and chart topping judge on the 2022 Song Contest Judges Panel. Rob Thomas is a 3x GRAMMY® Award Winner with over 80M albums sold as a solo artist and lead singer of the rock band Matchbox Twenty. Fellow rocker Taylor Momsen (of The Pretty Reckless) is a #1 charting rock artist. Nicolle Galyon has achieved nine #1 singles over her career, penning songs for artists such as Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, and many others. Ross Golan was awarded 2016 BMI Songwriter Of The Year and has released songs with artists including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Keith Urban, One Direction, amongst many others.
For more information about prizes and to enter your songs, visit: https://americansongwriter.com/song-contest/
About American Songwriter
American Songwriter is an international music media company exploring the craft of music by highlighting the world's greatest songwriters and artists. Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts have trusted American Songwriter to be their home for news, education, and music industry information for over 35 years. Launched in 1986 as a magazine, it has grown into an international website. American Songwriter’s mission is to inform, inspire, and educate songwriters, artists, and music enthusiasts globally. For more information, visit https://americansongwriter.com/song-contest/.
