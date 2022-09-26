myCPE Launches the First Ever Continuing Education Mobile App

Taking a step ahead in online continuing education, the first ever mobile app will enable you to earn, manage and track all your CPE on the go.

UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We have become so accustomed to using our smartphones and the mobile apps therein that now our routine would feel oddly incomplete if a day goes without these technology gems. From social media to content streaming now we have an app for everything that functions across multiple platforms and operating systems.The reason why mobile apps have become a massive success is because they give us what we want, on the go. Therefore, if so many things could be done through mobile apps then why not continuing education . Hence, myCPE has become the first ever and the only continuing education platform so far that has launched a mobile app for continuing education.The app has garnered instant attention from the users and is becoming a preferred medium of earning CPE/CE/CPD credits for professionals in accounting, tax, finance and HR.The core purpose of myCPE is to facilitate continuing education and underlying credits to the professionals through a single platform where they won’t have to worry about finding relevant content, or tracking and managing their credits. Now that myCPE has launched a mobile application, it makes the whole process even more accessible and convenient."Just like a few years ago it seemed unimaginable to earn your necessary credits without attending physical conferences/seminars, but now online modes have grown more practical. The same way, myCPE has been working to decrease the users’ dependence on office computers or desktops for attending sessions or viewing on-demand videos for continuing education."Moreover, myCPE is free to download and use for its members where they can avail their CPE through multiple avenues, such as live webinars, on-demand streams, virtual conferences, podcasts, and multiple others. This gives the users an access to the whole library of 10000+ hours of course content. All the functionalities that are available on the web version are equally embedded into the mobile application too.In fact, going a step further, you can take your CPE through your mobile device regardless of whether you are commuting to work or back, dining alone, or working out. Additionally, just like any of the contemporary OTT platforms, myCPE app also supports the pause and continue watching feature so that you can take your continuing education at your own pace.Users can view and download their CPE certificate from the app itself and keep track credits relevant to their multiple qualifications through the app. The dashboard allows you to find relevant courses and keep track of credits earned.Downloading and using this app is being given complimentary to myCPE Prime and Exclusive Unlimited Access users who have the flexibility to view continuing education content across platforms. Also, the app is available on both, Apple App store iOS as well as Android Play store Almost everything that can be done online now is also made available through a mobile app. There is no reason why continuing education should not be. Afterall, a mobile device connected to the internet is all you need to get going. The myCPE annual membership starts at just $199 where users get unlimited access to continuing education covering their compliance requirements at one place, in one go.myCPE is one of the largest and the fastest growing continuing education platforms for Accounting, Tax, Finance and HR professionals across the US and Canada. It hosts over 10000 hours of learning content in a large number of subject areas, approved for 100+ qualifications/job titles recognized globally. The content comes from real world subject matter experts and is regularly updated to meet the compliance and norms of various state boards and regulatory bodies such as NASBA, AICPA, IRS, CFP, SHRM, HRCI, APA, etc.

my-CPE Mobile App for Prime & Exclusive Users