TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH CELEBRATES CHILD HEALTH MONTH

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health is recognizing Child Health Month throughout October. This annual recognition celebrates and raises awareness about programs devoted to the health of Tennessee’s children, our most important resource.

‘’As a parent and pediatrician I know the importance of keeping children healthy and safe,’’ Said Assistant Commissioner for the Department of Health and Director of the Division of Family Health and Wellness Tobi Amosun, MD, FAAP. ‘’From immunizations to nutrition tips, local health departments offer opportunities for parents and caregivers to make sure children receive the important care they need and deserve.’’

Tennesseans have faced many challenges in the last two years and TDH is excited to celebrate this year’s Child Health Month theme, New Beginnings. Together with our local and state partners TDH is ensuring parents, caregivers, teachers, and community members are equipped with the tools they need to promote healthy practices to Tennessee’s children.

TDH will promote a number of focus areas during Child Health Month to ensure children and families receive valuable information for their overall health :

·         Tobacco and Substance Abuse Prevention

·         Promoting Healthy Eating Habits and Healthy Drinks

·         Weekly Child Health Topic Lunch and Learns

·         Social and Emotional Health

·         Children with Special Health Care Needs

·         Preventing Childhood Trauma

Join TDH in celebrating Child Health Month! Visit tn.gov/health/CHM2022 to find activities and events in your community.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

###

This news release can be accessed online at www.tn.gov/health/news.html.

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

