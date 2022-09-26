Promo Direct Sponsors Successful SNJGA Event at Las Vegas Golf Club

Promo Direct sponsored the Las Vegas City Junior Amateur tournament that was held at the Las Vegas Golf Club on September 17-18.

NEVADA, HENDERSON, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct sponsored the Las Vegas City Junior Amateur tournament that was held at the Las Vegas Golf Club on September 17-18. The event was part of the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association (SNJGA) tour. With a field size of 72 players and two divisions, the event was a big hit.

Promo Direct donated drawstring bags and made a monetary donation, helping the events become a memorable one. The SNJGA is open to all children, regardless of age and socioeconomic background. The tour seeks to teach children the importance of integrity, honesty, and perseverance through golf. With a history that dates back more than 40 years, SNJGA has been credited with helping junior golfers hone their golfing and life skills.

Many junior golfers associated with the SNJGA have had successful careers as adults or enjoy the game today as a lifetime hobby. The Promo Direct team has always looked for opportunities to collaborate with local organizations that give back to society.

Headquarted in Nevada, Promo Direct has won several prestigious state awards over the years. The company won the "It's Good To Be On Top" business award in 2019, hosted by Nevada Business Magazine. It was in recognition of Promo Direct's position as a top-performing Southern Nevada business.

Founder & CEO of Promo Direct Dave Sarro has been named among the 20/20 Visionaries for the Silver State by Nevada Business Magazine. The company has also won numerous awards over the years in its role as a leading distributor of promotional products.

Promo Direct topped a PPAI list of promotional products distributors a few years ago. The company was also named the #1 promotional products three years in a row (2015 to 2017) by toptenreviews.com.

About Promo Direct

Promo Direct was founded in 1991 by entrepreneur Dave Sarro. For decades, the organization has delivered promotional merchandise that cater to the diverse marketing needs of American businesses. Dave has focused on providing world-class shopping experience for American consumers. The organization continues to grow and establish a network of faithful businesses across the nation.