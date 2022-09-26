Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,761 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Way to Install Plywood over Windows (HOF-232)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fast and easy way to apply protective boards over windows before a hailstorm or other bad weather," said an inventor, from Hitchcock, Texas, "so we invented the J & J STORM CLIPS. Our design enables the boards to be applied without drilling holes or needing another person to help."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to install plywood over glass windows prior to major storms. In doing so, it eliminates the need to drill holes or pound nails into siding or window frames. As a result, it helps to prevent unwanted damage and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to install without assistance so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-232, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-way-to-install-plywood-over-windows-hof-232-301632144.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Way to Install Plywood over Windows (HOF-232)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.