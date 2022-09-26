Submit Release
Fall Trout Stocking to Begin Across Maryland

Fishing Spots to Receive Allotments in October

Photo of brown trout in the water

Photo by John Mullican

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin fall trout stock in early October. The department will be stocking thousands of hatchery-raised brown, golden, and rainbow trout in select creeks, rivers, lakes, and ponds across the state. 

Anglers are encouraged to sign up to receive stocking updates. Anglers can also call the trout stocking hotline at 800-688-3467 on Fridays starting in October for a weekly update on all locations stocked. DNR also publishes daily stocking updates on our website as well as on Facebook and Twitter. Due to several variables that can alter schedules, stocking sites and times are not announced in advance, but are available afterward.

As a reminder, regulations are now in effect requiring catch-and-release fishing only for brook trout in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. Anglers should take time to properly identify brook trout, which are not stocked by DNR. Some stocked streams have seasonal restrictions so anglers should consult the current Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing for all regulations and restrictions. 

Information on fishing licenses and other related products are available on  the COMPASS portal or the DNR Licensing and Registration Services website.

