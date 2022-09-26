Municipality Of Neve Pritsky Officially Established
Neve Pritsky will serve as a central hub for business and industry in the region.
Neve Pritsky is going to become the biggest city in the central district of israel. It is going to be the center for business and industrial development in the region.”NEVE PRITSKY, NA, ISRAEL, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The municipality of Neve Pritsky has been officially established. Neve Pritsky will serve as a central hub for business and industry in the region. The municipality is committed to providing excellent quality of life for its residents and creating a prosperous future for the city.
— Mayor Roni Hagamur
The first of its kind in the province and in the country – Neve-Pritski Municipality has been established. This municipality will be a center for green space and tourism development, green energy production, hi-tech innovation, and agriculture. It will promote business growth and create new jobs for local residents. According to statistics, there were about 5,000 jobs in Neve Pritsky by the end of 2022, and this number is likely to grow significantly in the coming years. Currently, more than 70% of the residents work in agriculture and tourism, and the remaining are working in the service sector or sales.
"Neve Pritsky is going to become the biggest city in the central district of Israel. It is going to be the center for business and industrial development in the region. The employment here is good quality and high-income jobs. Neve Pritsky is going to grow significantly in the future due to this fact," stated Mayor Roni Hagamur.
On May 29th, 2013 the municipality of Neve Pritsky was established through the establishment of “Neve P” Ltd. The company will operate on behalf of the municipality.
The company will coordinate the implementation of the programs in order to meet the criteria set by the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction and Housing, and municipal management.
Neve-P plans to focus on two main areas of activity: the development, establishment, and maintenance of infrastructure; and the development, establishment, and maintenance of residential housing as well as office space for enterprises.
The Government of Israel has recognized the creation of a municipality for Neve-Pritsky, this means that in the near future the municipality will be able to collect property taxes and spend those funds, encourage the development of the city itself and attract new investments to the region.
Residents of the new municipality will benefit from improved infrastructure and infrastructure improvements, public services, municipal services, business opportunities, and improved tax conditions.
Shilat Svantevsky
Neve Pritsky municipality
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other