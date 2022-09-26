Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market to Grow Positively with a CAGR of 9.4% In the 7MM During the Period (2022-2030)
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast - 2030CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astute Analytica reports that the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% over the forecast period 2022-2030. The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market stood at US$ 2,073.9 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to US$ 4,298.8 million by 2030.
The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market report by Astute Analytica studies the market share distribution, specifically across the 7MM region, which includes the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
Analysis Based on Epidemiology
The report by Astute Analytica analyse the population and the cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in 7MM, which projects that the United States constitutes the largest proportion of the population affected by the disease. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that nearly 100,000 people in the United States suffer from IPF, as of March 2022, while 30,000 to 40,000 fresh cases are registered each year in the country. Additionally, Spain records the least number of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients, accounting for 7500, as of September 2022.
The report incorporates the analysis of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market based on the below-mentioned parameters:
• IPF frequency according to the severity in 7MM
• Age-specific IPF prevalence in 7 MM
• IPF prevalence based on gender in 7MM
Numerous radiological markers have been taken into consideration to quantify the disease severity. The United States contributed 69,943 radiological markers of illness severity in 2020, whereas the United Kingdom contributed 7,755 of these markers. The radiographic markers are significant because they serve to identify a specific location on X-ray pictures, which greatly aids in determining the severity of a certain indication. This market segment holds about 60% of the market share in Japan.
IPF impacted 33,865 women and 77,823 men in the United States in 2020, according to data analysis, indicating the high incidence of the condition in men. With a weightage of 66.5%, males in EU5 had a higher annual prevalence of IPF than females. According to a report, elderly people had a higher incidence of IPF than younger people. IPF affected 34,142 people in the US in 2020 who were 81 years of age or older. This was the greatest number across all age categories, and it is projected to increase in a similar manner to almost 70,000 people during the forecast period. Similar trends of the rising prevalence of aging have been observed in the EU5 and Japan.
In 2020, nearly 1,348 individuals aged 10 years or below and nearly 4,888 individuals falling under the category of 51-60 years were affected by IPF in EU5. Additionally, around 14,749 individuals of 81years and above in EU5 were affected by the disease in the same year. In Japan, nearly 30% of IPF patients were aged 81 years or more, among all age groups.
Treatment Facility
IPF is a fatal disease that primarily impacts the tissue encircling the air sacs, or alveoli, present in the lungs. It generally happens when the lung tissue grows thick for unknown reasons, which may result in permanent scarring in the lungs, also known as fibrosis. Various efficient drugs, including Nintedanib and Pirfenidone, are widely being used as a potential remedy to treat IPF. It strongly restricts the rate of lung function declination, thereby escalating the probability of the survival of patients.
Apart from that, several medications are undergoing trials. For instance, Tipelukast (MediciNova) is undergoing Phase 2 interventional tests. In a similar vein, FibroGen's Pamrevlumab is an antibody-based drug for IPF that is undergoing phase 3 of clinical development. Other potential treatments for IPF include Belumosudil (Kadmon Corporation LLC), PRM-151 (F. Hoffman La-Roche), and others.
AST/ERS/JRS/ALAT Clinical Practice Guidelines regulate the treatment recommendation of IPF. The guidelines are aimed at aiding clinicians in intake appropriate decisions related to the treatment. The updated guidelines were introduced in 2015 as a source of strong recommendation against the use of Warfarin and Pirfenidone.
Factors Influencing the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market
The study assesses the effects of some of the major market factors, such as the growing elderly population worldwide. The old population (those over 65) will increase to 16%, or one in six persons worldwide, by 2019, according to the United Nations revised World Population Prospects. According to studies, 6 IPF patients are discovered per 100,000 young people, and 11 patients are registered per 100,000 people over the age of 60. One of the main risk causes of IPF is claimed to be smoking and around 16 million Americans suffer from smoking-related ailments, which will push the market size.
Research supported by government funding for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) leads to the creation of effective treatments that enhance the quality of life for persons with pulmonary fibrosis (PF).
Threats
IPF is a rare disease, and as such, its healthcare expenses are high. The high cost of the medications and therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis prevents patients from utilizing or continuing to use the medications, which eventually restrains market expansion. The market growth is also constrained by the low diagnostic rates in the area and the highly affected population in low-income countries.
Market Segmentation
By Therapy
Esbriet (Pirfenidone)
Ofev (Nintedanib)
Tipelukast
Pamrevlumab
KD025
PRM 151
GKT831
Others
By Country
The U.S.
The UK
France
Germany
Spain
Italy
Japan
